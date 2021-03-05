https://redstate.com/alexparker/2021/03/05/joy-reid-conservatives-would-trade-all-the-tax-cuts-for-the-ability-to-openly-use-the-n-word-n338359
About The Author
Related Posts
Biden's Day-Late-Dollar-Short Airstrike In Syria Has Probably Made Things Much Worse Than Doing Nothing
February 26, 2021
De Blasio Throws Cuomo WAY UNDER the Bus This Time, in Response to Luv Guv's 'Sickening' Sexual Harassment Statement
March 1, 2021
NFL's Invitation of Inaugural Poet to Read Poem at Super Bowl Meets Mixed Reviews: 'This Bulls@*t Is NOT Poetry'
January 29, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy