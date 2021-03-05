https://hannity.com/media-room/kennedy-only-way-to-improve-covid-bill-is-with-a-shredder-package-is-nothing-but-an-orgy-of-pork/
KENNEDY on DEM STIMULUS: ‘It’s Not a Coronavirus Bill, It’s a “Let’s Remake Western Civilization” Bill’
posted by Hannity Staff – 5.26.20
Senator John Kennedy spoke with Sean Hannity Wednesday night on Nancy Pelosi’s $3 trillion spending bill; saying the Speaker of the House “overplayed her hand” by including billions in unrelated spending.
“I don’t think we’re going to have a fifth bill… Some of my colleagues disagree, but I think it’s less than 50%. I think Speaker Pelosi overplayed her hand. Her bill is so grandiose, it’s not a Coronavirus bill, it’s basically a ‘Let’s remake Western Civilization’ Bill,” said Sen. Kennedy.
“If she takes it back to the Ocasio-Cortez wing in the House, they’re not going to support it. I think she overplayed her hand here,” he added.
Watch Sen. Kennedy on ‘Hannity’ above.
KENNEDY on HANNITY: Pelosi’s $3 TRILLION Bill is ‘Dead as Fried Chicken in the Senate’
posted by Hannity Staff – 5.13.20
Senator John Kennedy stopped-by ‘Hannity’ Tuesday night to weigh-in on Speaker Pelosi’s latest stimulus package; calling the $3 trillion proposal “dead as fried chicken” when it reaches the Senate.
“Senator, I don’t want anyone else to die. I don’t want anyone else to get sick. But we did learn from workers that didn’t get sick, they wore masks and gloves,” said Hannity.
“None of us want anyone to die. I don’t think any of us want to see permanent damage done to our economy,” said Sen. Kennedy. “That’s why I’m so disappointed in Speaker Pelosi’s bill… It’s not a serious effort to legislate. It’s dead as fried chicken in the Senate.”
Watch Kennedy on ‘Hannity’ above.