https://hannity.com/media-room/kennedy-only-way-to-improve-covid-bill-is-with-a-shredder-package-is-nothing-but-an-orgy-of-pork/

KENNEDY on DEM STIMULUS: ‘It’s Not a Coronavirus Bill, It’s a “Let’s Remake Western Civilization” Bill’

posted by Hannity Staff – 5.26.20

Senator John Kennedy spoke with Sean Hannity Wednesday night on Nancy Pelosi’s $3 trillion spending bill; saying the Speaker of the House “overplayed her hand” by including billions in unrelated spending.

“I don’t think we’re going to have a fifth bill… Some of my colleagues disagree, but I think it’s less than 50%. I think Speaker Pelosi overplayed her hand. Her bill is so grandiose, it’s not a Coronavirus bill, it’s basically a ‘Let’s remake Western Civilization’ Bill,” said Sen. Kennedy.

“If she takes it back to the Ocasio-Cortez wing in the House, they’re not going to support it. I think she overplayed her hand here,” he added.

Watch Sen. Kennedy on ‘Hannity’ above.