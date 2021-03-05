No matter what you think of @kyrstensinema‘s vote, these optics are horrible.

There’s no rule that requires Senators to vote the way she did (a la John McCain healthcare vote in 2017).

You may think people don’t deserve to be paid more, but you don’t need to make a show of it. pic.twitter.com/Cj0iYcoDPH

— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 5, 2021