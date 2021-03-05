https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/kyrsten-sinema-emphatically-votes-down-15-min-wage-leftists-triggered/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
No matter what you think of @kyrstensinema‘s vote, these optics are horrible.
There’s no rule that requires Senators to vote the way she did (a la John McCain healthcare vote in 2017).
You may think people don’t deserve to be paid more, but you don’t need to make a show of it. pic.twitter.com/Cj0iYcoDPH
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 5, 2021
Kyrsten Sinema is the most vapid Democratic politician to come along in quite a while. Her shtick of funky hair and bright clothing as a mask for her apparent sociopathy is downright horrifying. She’s not a “maverick,” she’s an attention seeker who only engages in aesthetics.
— Emma Vigeland (@EmmaVigeland) March 5, 2021