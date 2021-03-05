https://politicrossing.com/the-left-is-ramping-up-efforts-using-democrat-dominated-state-bars-to-destroy-trump-election-attorneys/

State bars are mostly controlled by Democrats, and the left has figured out how to weaponize them to destroy conservative lawyers.

The easiest way they’ve figured out how to do it is to focus on the fact a lawyer did not get a favorable ruling on a conservative issue — whether the judge ruled against their client or dismissed the case — and then complain to the state bar that the lawyer brought a frivolous case meant to harass someone. It doesn’t matter if the judge didn’t actually rule on the case or order sanctions against the lawyer. So without actually litigating the merits of the complaint, state bars are acting as judge, jury and executioner.

How do they know if a case is frivolous and without merit if they never litigated it with a real trial, put on evidence, etc.? These cases are filed by top, respectable attorneys in their election expertise area, not obvious jokers meant to harass people.

Once a state bar begins investigating a complaint, it is extremely difficult to recover from the process unless an attorney is fully exonerated. If an attorney is censured, or suspended briefly from practicing law — not even suspended — that’s enough to destroy their legal career. The reputational damage combined with the immense amount of resources and money necessary to defend themselves is difficult to overcome unless you are extremely wealthy. So this makes it very difficult to find competent lawyers willing to work on conservative causes. Lawyers quit the Trump election challenges in droves once they realized what was eventually going to happen to them.

They can’t just pack up and practice law in another state; state bars have a sister system with each other where if you are subject to discipline in one state, other states will very likely not admit you to practice law. And unlike most professions, once a lawyer is suspended or disbarred, a lawyer can no longer practice his profession. Although some state bars are not mandatory, lawyers still must have a license to practice law and those can be taken away by state disciplinary boards which the left also dominates.

Lawyers are easier targets than politicians because they don’t have the network or money to fend off attacks. Politicians usually have acquired a bit of money due to their fame, and know people in high places. Whereas their lawyers are usually unknown regular folks just trying to get by. Taking down their lawyers removes one important way politicians can protect themselves, since no one else will dare stick their neck out and represent them after seeing what happened to earlier lawyers. Additionally, it makes the politicians look bad.

So now the vultures are descending upon Trump’s election lawyers, both those he personally hired and others like Lin Wood who were working on his behalf. The State Bar of Georgia even initiated its own investigation into Wood, they didn’t bother waiting for a left-wing activist to file a complaint. They authored a 1,677-page Memorandum of Grievance against him.

This long of a complaint is unheard of, and shows what length they are willing to go to in order to disbar him.

It contains a myriad allegations of mostly technical violations. Normal lawyers commit technical violations every day, it happens, and most of them are waived off, or sometimes corrected, without a problem. But to the average non-lawyer, it can sound dire. For example, in Woods’ Wisconsin lawsuit, the Bar accused him of failing to include a copy of a proposed judge’s order detailing the relief sought, failing to ask for a hearing and not indicating whether he served the papers on defense counsel (no address was listed), among other things. No lawyer or judge would even blink an eye at one of those.

However, Woods has made some radical statements, and in this politically correct era brought in by the left, the definition of free speech has changed. What was considered free speech just a year ago, is no longer today. During the January 6 protest at the Capitol, Wood tweeted to his followers that they should follow the advice of Bill White to ‘enter the US Capitol Building … enter both houses … fight for us [and] … fight for Trump.” He included an image stating that it was ‘1776 Again.’ There are all kinds of vague rules the Bar can say Wood violated by “inciting violence.” I have no doubt in my mind that Wood will be disbarred, and they will bury him in costs and fees amounting in the millions.

That’s just another aspect of how the left destroys these lawyers through bar complaints, the costs and fees. A judge in Detroit is currently considering whether to award attorneys fees against Wood and other lawyers who filed a lawsuit in Michigan challenging the election results.

U.S. District Court Judge James Boasberg, an Obama appointee, referred a lawyer who litigated a case challenging several battleground states’ election results to a grievance committee for potential disciplinary action. Erick Kaardal’s grave offense? Merely trying to change the results of the electoral counts by showing voter fraud. Boasberg admitted in his referral that Kaardal had submitted over 70 pages of alleged voter fraud. What probably set off the judge is Kaardal is a past secretary/treasurer of the Minnesota Republican Party.

Sidney Powell is under attack from multiple left wingers trying to get her disbarred over her “Kraken” lawsuits. The city of Detroit asked a federal judge to permanently ban her from practicing law in Michigan and to refer her to the state’s bar for grievance proceedings. As usual, the grounds are that the complaint was “frivolous.” Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer filed a bar complaint against Powell and three other attorneys, Greg Rohl, Scott Hagerstrom and Stefanie Junttila, in both Michigan and Texas, asking for disbarment. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson filed their own complaints. Benson said Powell’s lawsuit was meritless and frivolous.

In Arizona, left wing activist lawyers associated with the Arizona State Bar, an organization notorious for targeting conservative lawyers, filed a bar complaint against Powell, Wood, Kaardal and other election lawyers. Robert McWhirter, a lawyer in Arizona with a pattern of going after the right, who has been on the bar’s board of governors for years, teamed up with two former bar presidents and five other lawyers to write the complaint. He had the nerve to tell 12 News, “It’s not a liberal or conservative thing at all.” Instead — wait for it — “It’s about not filing frivolous lawsuits…”

Washington-based attorney Patrick Malone filed an ethics complaint with the D.C. Bar Disciplinary Counsel against three attorneys behind Gohmert v. Pence. As expected, the key word “frivolous” was used. The courts found a reason to throw the case out last month, saying they had sued the wrong person. In a case like that, suing the wrong person is not a reason to discipline attorneys, it was a close call and many legal scholars disagree with the dismissal. Lawyers Defending American Democracy is seeking to get Rep. Gohmert himself disbarred over the election challenges.

Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr., D-N.J. filed bar complaints against Rudy Giuliani and other attorneys in multiple states, saying their lawsuits were frivolous. The New York Bar Association, which is voluntary and does not include Giuliani, has asked the state’s disciplinary board to disbar him. Fortunately, the left’s attempts to get Rudy Giuliani disbarred won’t do much damage. He is wealthy and connected and doesn’t need to practice law. It will have the significance of the Arkansas Bar Association suspending Bill Clinton’s license to practice law for five years over lying under oath about his affair with Monica Lewinsky.

These are only some of the complaints that have been filed against conservative Trump election lawyers, there are many more. Since state bars are notorious for going after conservative lawyers, most of these lawyers will likely be suspended or disbarred unless they are well-connected with the leftists running the state bars, disciplinary committees or the disciplinary judges. Election law is a highly specialized area and with fewer conservative lawyers in this area, and others deterred from practicing this kind of law, the left will rack up even more victories in election lawsuits.

It is imperative that these lawyers find legal representation in the bar complaints and publicize the proceedings. While it may not be the most glamorous side of politics, if we don’t clean up corruption when it comes to elections we will lose everything since the Democrats will be able to dominate elected offices.

Rachel Alexander is a conservative political writer and pundit. She is the editor of Intellectual Conservative and a recovering attorney. She was ranked by Right Wing News as one of the 50 Best Conservative Columnists from 2011-2019.







Join the conversation!

We have no tolerance for comments containing violence, racism, profanity, vulgarity, doxing, or discourteous behavior. Thank you for partnering with us to maintain fruitful conversation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

