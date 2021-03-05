https://hannity.com/media-room/master-the-stock-market-as-a-day-trader-with-this-comprehensive-course-bundle/

posted by Mark Myerson – 10.23.20

In most stores, the price you pay is split between the store, a middle man, and the supplier. But what if you could go straight to the warehouse?

That’s the idea behind Sam’s Club, a membership club that offers premium-quality products at remarkably low prices. In a special deal for Hannity viewers, you can join today for one year and get your money back in eGiftcards.

Joining a club to go shopping might sound like an unusual idea, but members of Sam’s Club clearly feel the value. There are now 559 warehouses in 44 states across the country — so you are probably near one right now. And with what’s sure to be another ’bout of stay-at-home orders this winter, who knows what stores you’ll be able to get to or which products people will wind up hoarding. At Sam’s Club, you can stock up now and ignore all of that noise later.

If you sign up, you can expect significant savings on groceries, kitchen goods, electronics, furniture, and many other products. To keep prices low on such a wide range, Sam’s Club uses a limited-item model.

Some locations have gas stations and car washes, meaning further savings. Members of Sam’s Club also get free flat tire repair, battery testing, and wiper blade installation.

One year of Standard membership is $45, which includes complimentary membership for a second person in your household. With the current offer, you get $45 in eGiftcards delivered to your email address within a month of joining. In other words, you can pretty much sign up free.

Sound good? Head over to the deal page to learn more and get started.

Sam’s Club Membership + $45 eGiftcards – $45 See Deal

Prices subject to change