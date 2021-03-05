https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/05/media-talking-point-incoming-biden-admin-reportedly-considering-friendlier-name-for-border-detention-facilities/

Remember those detention centers that many on the Left and in the media (pardon the redundancy) called “concentration camps” or “kids in cages” when Trump was president? The media’s still largely giving the Biden a pass on maintaining the centers, but just to help get a fresh narrative out, the administration is reportedly focus grouping a softer sounding name:

EXCLUSIVE — ‘Reception centers’: Biden eyes friendlier name for new migrant facilities https://t.co/WRrJk3x85V — Anna Giaritelli (@Anna_Giaritelli) March 5, 2021

From the Washington Examiner:

The Biden administration is weighing a new name for the facilities it is setting up to manage the influx of migrant children and families at the southern border, hoping to limit the criticism and emphasize that the buildings will hold people only temporarily. Biden officials are considering naming the facilities “reception centers,” according to three people familiar with the discussions, on the logic that the name sounds less harsh. The name would distinguish the facilities, one of which has been set up in Carrizo Springs, Texas, from existing structures maintained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Department of Health and Human Services’s Office of Refugee Resettlement.

We know that the media won’t go with “kids in cages” or “concentration camps,” so maybe they’ll go with whatever the Biden administration’s suggested spin ends up being.

Happy Fun Ball centers — RJustesen (@RJustesen) March 5, 2021

EXCLUSIVE — ‘Reception centers’ soon to be renamed once more to ‘safe spaces from white supremacy.’ https://t.co/ALfpvyqYvn — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) March 5, 2021

Kids in cages works. — Neandeplorable (@Neandeplorable) March 5, 2021

The entire MSM will be using this phrase in a month. https://t.co/vLDa6lG3Ca — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) March 5, 2021

Democrats know all they need to do is change the words and the media will play along. https://t.co/utwc5sPcuD — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) March 5, 2021

One thing’s for sure:

They will be “reception centers” but only until the next Republican president. Then back to Kid Cages. https://t.co/p6S3eQ57OL — Steve Robinson (@BigSteve207) March 5, 2021

That’s a given!

