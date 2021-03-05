https://www.wnd.com/2021/03/men-turning-makeup-covid-one-many-zoom-calls/

(NEW YORK POST) – When realtor Ben Dixon caught sight of his face during an early morning Zoom call with a client in January, he was distracted by what he perceived were bags and discoloration under his eyes.

“I thought, ‘You could do with a little help here!’” the 42-year-old admitted to The Post, noting how he’d become more bothered by his appearance while working remotely during the pandemic.

So, like a growing number of dudes who are increasingly horrified by their appearance on countless Zoom calls, he consulted a friend with seemingly perfect skin, who generously shared his secret: concealer for men.

Read the full story ›

