https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/michelle-obama-urges-senate-vote-hr1-democrat-bill-brings-communist-third-world-voting-rules-us-elections/

Michelle Obama demands the US Senate pass a garbage bill on elections that will make the US a banana republic with tainted elections for the next 1,000 years.

Was literally every move made by the Obamas one that destroyed American and took it closer to communism? Name one that didn’t,

The Obamas’ latest effort is praising the outrageous HR1 bill just passed by Democrats in the US House. The bill is an American nightmare as we’ve reported for weeks:

After stealing the 2020 election, Democrats want to make the steal permanent. Per the article above, this bill will:

force Internet-only registration,

remove SSN requirements,

provide motor vehicle registration for everyone,

create nationwide same-day registration,

allow children and felons to vote,

legalize nationwide ballot harvesting,

ban voter id,

and much more.

So it is no surprise the Obamas support it and probably had something to do with writing it.

Yesterday Michelle Obama tweeted her support for the horribly unjust bill and demanded the Senate join in passing it:

I’m thrilled to see that the House of Representatives has passed the #ForThePeopleAct. Now, I urge the Senate to follow suit—nothing is more important to our democracy than safeguarding our right to vote. Join @WhenWeAllVote tonight and take action: https://t.co/Hk8zEvWN8E pic.twitter.com/DCcBU0NXF5 — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) March 5, 2021

According to FOX News:

H.R. 1 passed by a 220-210 vote along party lines. Senate Democrats will need to secure support from at least 10 Republicans in order to bypass the filibuster and pass the bill.

After stealing the 2020 election, the Democrats now want to lock in their power for centuries. The only people locked in should be all those involved in the stealing of the 2020 election from President Trump.

