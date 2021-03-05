https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/03/05/middle-eastern-mom-alleges-that-l-a-teachers-union-has-racially-targeted-her-for-being-pro-reopening-and-shes-got-receipts-screenshots/

Miryam Qudrat has a son in the Los Angeles Unified School District, so she understandably has a vested interest in whether schools reopen and how they reopen.

Qudrat, who favors reopening, recently shared her perspective with the L.A. Times — and apparently found herself on United Teachers of Los Angeles’ naughty list:

So, their response basically boils down to “the L.A. Times is only talking to privileged parents who want to reopen schools and ignoring Black and Brown families.”

Based on the evidence presented, Qudrat’s outrage is entirely justified.

