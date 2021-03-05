https://thefederalist.com/2021/03/05/mississippi-governor-makes-move-to-protect-girls-sports-after-bidens-crazy-executive-order/

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves announced his intent to sign a bill banning transgender athletes from participating on sports teams made up of athletes of the opposite biological sex.

“I will sign our bill to protect young girls from being forced to compete with biological males for athletic opportunities. It’s crazy we have to address it, but the Biden E.O. forced the issue. Adults? That’s on them. But the push for kids to adopt transgenderism is just wrong,” the Republican wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

I will sign our bill to protect young girls from being forced to compete with biological males for athletic opportunities. It’s crazy we have to address it, but the Biden E.O. forced the issue. Adults? That’s on them. But the push for kids to adopt transgenderism is just wrong. https://t.co/sncpaPlTbZ — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) March 4, 2021

The announcement came shortly after the Mississippi House and Senate overwhelmingly voted to bar biological males who claim to be females from being able to compete in women’s sports. The legislation directly prohibits “sports that are sponsored by a public primary or secondary school or any school that is a member of the Mississippi High School Activities Association or public institution of higher education or any higher education institution that is a member of the NCAA, NAIA or NJCCA” from hosting teams consisting of athletes outside the designated biological sex classification. Co-ed teams are still allowed.

“If disputed, a student may establish his or her sex by presenting a signed physician’s statement which shall indicate the student’s sex based solely upon: (a) The student’s internal and external reproductive anatomy; (b) The student’s normal endogenously produced levels of testosterone; and (c) An analysis of the student’s genetic makeup,” the legislation states.

The bill is the state’s response to President Joe Biden’s recent executive order mandating that any educational institutions that receive federal funding must accommodate the wishes of biologically male or female athletes who feel their gender identity is different than their sex, or else risk losing financial resources. The policy allows transgender students access to sports teams, scholarships, and locker rooms of the opposite sex.

“Every person should be treated with respect and dignity and should be able to live without fear, no matter who they are or whom they love,” the executive order reads. “Children should be able to learn without worrying about whether they will be denied access to the restroom, the locker room, or school sports. Adults should be able to earn a living and pursue a vocation knowing that they will not be fired, demoted, or mistreated because of whom they go home to or because how they dress does not conform to sex-based stereotypes. People should be able to access healthcare and secure a roof over their heads without being subjected to sex discrimination. All persons should receive equal treatment under the law, no matter their gender identity or sexual orientation.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

