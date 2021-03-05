https://hannity.com/media-room/moving-on-after-bernies-wage-fail-warren-wants-70-billion-for-upgrades-to-public-housing/

Fresh-off Senator Sanders’ failure to double the minimum wage to $15 an hour, Senator Elizabeth Warren is now demanding “repairs and upgrades” to “public housing across the country.”

“Safe and affordable housing is more important than ever during this pandemic – and that includes public housing. I’m glad to reintroduce @NydiaVelazquez’s bill to wipe out the backlog of badly-needed public housing repairs and upgrades across the country,” posted Warren on Twitter.

“United States Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) announced today that she will reintroduce the Senate companion to the Public Housing Emergency Response Act. First introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives by Representative Nydia M. Velázquez (D-N.Y.), the bill would create a one-time, $70 billion appropriation into the Public Housing Capital Fund to address the estimated $70 billion backlog of maintenance and repairs in public housing. This would allow tenants to live in safe conditions and ensure that as we fight to end the housing crisis by expanding the supply of affordable housing, we are not losing existing units to disrepair,” writes a statement from Warren’s office.

