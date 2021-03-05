https://www.wnd.com/2021/03/msnbc-floats-withholding-emergency-services-texas/

(NEWS BUSTERS) – One of the most basic rules of health care is that it is immoral to discriminate against someone for their political beliefs, but that didn’t stop MSNBC Live host Stephanie Ruhle from entertaining the idea on her Thursday program that Texas and Mississippi could be punished for lifting their mask mandates.

Alluding to President Biden’s “Neanderthal thinking” comments, Ruhle welcomed Obama-era CDC Director Dr. Tom Frieden, “someone who is definitely not a Neanderthal thinker.” She shockingly wondered aloud: “Should they get access to, let’s say, emergency federal help if they end up with a spike in cases or hospitalizations down the road?”

Ruhle raised the possibility that the feds punish Texas and Mississippi for their deviations from CDC guidelines.

