https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/msnbc-host-joy-reid-says-republicans-trade-tax-cuts-ability-say-n-word/

MSNBC host Joy Reid is getting slammed for saying that Republicans would trade tax cuts in exchange for being able to say the N-word, “like the good old days.”

Reid claimed that the right believes that they are oppressed for not being able to be “openly racist” without consequences.

‘I’ll say it again: people on the right would trade all the tax cuts for the ability to openly say the n-word like in ‘the good old days,’” Reid tweeted. “To them, not being able to be openly racist and discriminatory without consequence is oppression. Trump is the avatar for this ‘freedom.’”

I’ll say it again: people on the right would trade all the tax cuts for the ability to openly say the n-word like in “the good old days.” To them, not being able to be openly racist and discriminatory without consequence is oppression. Trump is the avatar for this “freedom.” https://t.co/RlqAFYe5Zr — Joy-Ann Pro-Democracy & Masks Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) March 4, 2021

Reid was immediately called out, not only for the tweet, but for claiming that she was hacked when anti-gay blog posts of hers surfaced.

Joy Reid published an anti-gay blog and when she was caught, rather than taking ownership, said her computer was hacked. That’s the type of person she is https://t.co/60PvqxW7Ux — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) March 5, 2021

The posts were from 2007 through 2009 about then-Florida Gov. Charlie Crist, whom she repeatedly mocked as “Miss Charlie” and used gay stereotypes to attack.

Perhaps Reid should take a long hard look in the mirror before throwing stones at others.

