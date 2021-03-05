https://www.theblaze.com/news/joy-reid-conservatives-tax-cuts-n-word

MSNBC host Joy Reid is facing heavy criticism after saying conservatives would gladly exchange tax cuts to be able to freely use the N-word.

What are the details?

In a Thursday tweet, Reid wrote, “I’ll say it again: people on the right would trade all the tax cuts for the ability to openly say the n-word like in ‘the good old days.’ To them, not being able to be openly racist and discriminatory without consequence is oppression. Trump is the avatar for this ‘freedom.'”

Reid made the remarks in a thread of tweets between former New York Times opinion editor Bari Weiss and MSNBC contributor Jason Johnson.

In an op-ed for

Deseret News, Weiss wrote about self-censorship and cancel culture.

The article, titled “The Silenced Majority,” explores self-censorship and touches upon a faction of far-left “illiberalism” in progressive culture.

A portion of Weiss’ article said, “In red America and in blue America — and, perhaps more so, on the red internet and the blue internet — we are in the grip of an epidemic of self-silencing.”

Weiss tweeted the story, and

captioned it, “‘Self-censorship is the norm, not the exception,’ a student at one of the country’s top law schools wrote. ‘I self-censor even when talking to some of my best friends for fear of word getting around.’”

You can read Weiss' full essay here.

here.

Johnson, who apparently took issue with Weiss’ remarks, responded in kind by writing, “Yes, because code-switching, mask wearing, and all of the other hoops that black people have to go through to appease enough of the majority to even GET into law school isn’t the issue. But censoring yourself from saying the N word amongst friends is[.]”



What have others said about this?

Civil rights attorney Leo Terrell took issue with Reid’s remarks, and wrote, “Joy Reid of MSNBC: I suggest you watched [sic] Hannity. I called you out as a racist. I also suggest you apologize to every Republican in this country. Finally I suggest you look in the mirror and apologize for your homophobic comments.”

Conservative commentator and broadcaster Ben Shapiro wrote, “This is what the authoritarian Left thinks of you. Which is why they think your individual rights are of no value — and in fact, make the world a worse place.”

He added, “In reality, Reid would love nothing better than if conservatives loved the n-word. It would give her unending moral advantage, and allow her to cram down her perverse worldview. But conservatives don’t, so she’ll just impute deep desire to use the n-word to you.”

Author Ryan Girdusky added, “Joy Reid published an anti-gay blog and when she was caught, rather than taking ownership, said her computer was hacked. That’s the type of person she is.”

