Several state governors in rapid succession this week have announced major rollbacks of COVID-19 restrictions as daily positive test numbers remain significantly lower than they were at the start of the year.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott this week said that he would soon allow Texas to reopen “100%,” including with a rescision of the state’s mask mandate he imposed last year.

“Too many Texans have been sidelined from employment opportunities,” Abbott said. “Too many small business owners have struggled to pay their bills. This must end.”

In Mississippi, meanwhile, Gov. Tate Reeves announced similar rollbacks, including a removal of the state’s mask mandate and no capacity limits on businesses.

“Our hospitalizations have plummeted, and our case numbers have fallen dramatically as well,” Reeves said. “In fact, our case numbers have fallen to the point where no county meets the original criteria for a mask mandate.”

Following the announcements of the two Republican governors. Connecticut Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont also announced he was pulling back on some COVID rules, including capacity limits in businesses as well as bans on sporting events. Lamont said he will permit amusement parks to open in the near future as well. The state’s mask mandate will remain in place, however.

And in Arizona, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey declared his intent to implement the “next phase of business and safety protocols,” including lifting capacity limits on businesses and permitting the conditional return of major sporting events.

Masks and “social distancing” are still required, the governor said in his announcement.



