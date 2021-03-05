https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/03/05/my-god-janice-dean-just-goes-off-on-cuomo-over-latest-news-his-advisers-literally-pushed-state-officials-to-lie-about-nursing-home-deaths/

Gov. Cuomo’s advisers pushed state health officials to lie about the deaths in nursing homes back in July of 2020. You know, back when the Hollywood elite and media had huge Cuomo-boners and were pretending he was the end-all and be-all when it came to battling the virus?

All we can keep thinking about is they gave this a-hole an Emmy.

HE WROTE A FREAKIN’ BOOK ABOUT WHAT A GOOD JOB HE DID.

EXCLUSIVE: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s top advisers successfully pushed state health officials to strip a July report of data showing that more nursing-home residents had died of Covid-19 than the administration had acknowledged.https://t.co/z48ApGyVbp — Jimmy Vielkind (@JimmyVielkind) March 5, 2021

There are no words for how evil this really is.

But Janice Dean had a few zingers we thought came close:

Good start.

They purposely hid the numbers while @NYGovCuomo was promoting his book. He profited off of Covid and our dead loved ones. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) March 5, 2021

Seriously.

Oh, and he was allegedly sexually harassing his aides but that’s another story.

Impeach. And then jail. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) March 5, 2021

Can you imagine if Trump had done something like this?

Unreal.

They still claim he told people to inject themselves with bleach. *eye roll*

They should all go to jail. Cuomo Aides Rewrote Nursing Home Report to Hide Higher Death Toll – The New York Times https://t.co/Pv2zhu97O0 — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) March 5, 2021

They all should. Yes.

I will never forget those fawning, disgusting interviews about his “leadership” book on @CBSThisMorning @NBCNews @msnbc @abcnews @CNN while @NYGovCuomo, @melissadderosa and company were literally cooking the books about nursing home numbers. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) March 5, 2021

We will NEVER let them forget, either.

Cuomo got rich(er) on the backs of dead seniors. Sorry, not sorry.

