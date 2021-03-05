https://www.theepochtimes.com/newsmax-adds-rudy-giulianis-son-andrew-as-a-contributor_3722596.html

Newsmax TV has added Rudy Giuliani’s son as a contributor.

Andrew Giuliani, 35, began the job this month after appearing on the channel as a guest while he was still working at the White House, Newsmax told news outlets.

“Andrew is a bright and articulate young conservative, and we’re glad he’s part of the Newsmax lineup,” Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy said in a statement.

A spokesman said he would be “sharing his take on news and politics.”

During a recent appearance on his father’s radio show, Andrew Giuliani said he received a call from Ruddy and a job offer.

“I felt very blessed to accept,” he said, according to Mediaite, adding that the gig was “obviously a way to continue the meaning that I had found” during the Trump administration.

Andrew Giuliani says on his Twitter profile that he’s a political analyst and correspondent for Newsmax. On Wednesday, he said he’d be on the network later in the day to discuss New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s press conference, H.R. 1, and the SUV crash near the southern border.

Former President Donald Trump hired Andrew Giuliani in 2017 to the position of associate director in the Office of Public Liaison. Trump named him to the United States Memorial Holocaust Council in late 2020.

Newsmax previously hired former White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

Another former Trump press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, joined Fox News this week as a contributor.

Larry Kudlow, Trump’s top economic adviser, recently started a show on Fox Business while Natalie Harp, a Trump 2020 advisory board member, has been hired as an anchor by One America News.

Erin Schaff, a Trump campaign aide, was hired by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) last week.

Other former administration officials have joined think tanks. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, for instance, joined the Hudson Institute. Former Housing Secretary Ben Carson started his own think tank called the American Cornerstone Institute.

Carson told The Epoch Times in a recent interview that the nonprofit aims to promote and preserve individual and religious liberty.

“At HUD, one of the things that I wanted to do very quickly, is to change the attitude of ‘there, there you poor little thing, I’m going to take care of you’ to ‘how do we put you on a trajectory so that you become self-sufficient,’” he said. “That’s real Liberty.”

Joshua Philipp contributed to this report.

