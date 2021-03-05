https://hannity.com/media-room/newsom-we-will-be-doubling-down-on-mask-wearing-californians-should-wear-2-masks/

Far-Left Governor Gavin Newsom refused to ease any CoVID restrictions in California in the near future as other local governments across the country are allowing businesses to operate at 100% capacity.

“We will be doubling down on mask-wearing,” Newsom said Thursday, adding the Golden State will not “follow the example of Texas and other states that I think are making a terrible mistake.”

“This is not the time to spike the ball,” Newsom added. “There’s no ‘mission accomplished’ sign behind us.”

Texas, Mississippi, and Connecticut announced easing of Coronavirus regulations for businesses starting next week as cases decline and tens of millions receive at least one dose of the CoVID-19 vaccine.

About 8% of the entire population of the United States has been fully vaccinated.

