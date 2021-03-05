https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/senate-majority-leader-mcconnell-wife-elaine-chao-president-trumps-secretary-treasury-may-cunning-originally-thought/

Mitch McConnell and his wife, the former Secretary of Transportation under President Trump, Elaine Chao, are in the news.

If you remember Chao resigned from her position with the Trump Administration on January 7th, the day after the President spoke in Washington DC before Mike Pence stabbed the President and the American people in the back.

We’ve previously reported on McConnell’s connections with China through his wife.

TRENDING: Kamala Harris Takes Call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Behalf of Joe Biden

McConnell, since winning his seat back in November, with the help of President Trump, has been nothing but nasty. He became an enemy of the Republican Party, the President, and the American people. McConnell slammed President Trump following his second sham impeachment trial suggesting prosecutors file criminal charges against President Trump.

We may now have some information on why McConnell has become so anti-American and anti-Trump.

On Wednesday, the Hill reported that Elaine Chao was considered for investigation:

The Department of Justice declined to take up an ethics probe into former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, according to watchdog report released Wednesday by House committee leaders. House Oversight and Reform Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) and Transportation Committee Chairman Peter DeFazio (D-Ore.) released a report from the Department of Transportation’s Office of Inspector General (OIG) regarding a 2019 ethics investigation into whether Chao used her former position to help her and her family. The lawmakers requested the probe into Chao, who is married to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), in 2019 after media reports raised questions about how she used her position. The OIG referred its findings to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, which declined to open a criminal investigation. The Justice Department’s Public Integrity Section also declined to open an investigation.

MSM reported also reported the DOJ declined to prosecute:

In the waning days of the Trump administration, the Department of Justice declined to pursue a criminal investigation of Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, despite an extensive report from her agency’s Inspector General recommending that course of action. The details of DOT IG’s 44-page report were revealed in the New York Times on Tuesday afternoon, which laid out the claims that Chao repeatedly misused her office to benefit her family and its business interests in China. The internal agency probe of Chao, who is married to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, was prompted by a 2019 Times exposé that revealed how Trump’s top Transportation official had pressed aides into tasks and personal errands for her family in the run-up to a (subsequently) cancelled trip to China that was to include her father and brother. The investigators also found that she repeatedly asked agency staff members to help do chores for her father, including editing her father’s Wikipedia page, promoting his Chinese-language biography, and directing two staff members from the transportation secretary’s office to send a copy of her father’s book “to a well-known C.E.O. of a major U.S. corporation” to ask if he would write a foreword for the book.

Sundance at the Conservative Treehouse believes there may have been some sort of agreement leading to McConnell and Chao’s recent actions:

I’m not saying Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao resigned after the January 6 Capitol Hill riot just because she owed the DC team a favor following the post-election meeting between her husband, Mitch McConnell, and Attorney General Bill Barr; who just happened to *not* take up the ethics probe of Chao following the same meeting (noted below left), but….. It sure does look sketchy.

This couple may be acting out of response to the DOJ or this power couple might just be nasty, corrupt people who hate President Trump and his pro-American agenda.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

