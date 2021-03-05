https://twitchy.com/brads-313037/2021/03/05/paging-tater-taking-brian-stelters-cue-drew-holden-notes-what-cnn-is-not-covering-on-their-web-page/

Uh oh, someone at Reliable Sources is not going to like this!

One of the lamest gambits we frequently see from CNN’s Dyspectic Duo of Brian Stelter, and his Boy Wonder, Oliver Darcy, is to report on what FoxNews is NOT reporting on at a given time. The way it works is one of the Fox-obsessed mooks posts screenshots of what CNN and MSSNBC are reporting on concurrently, and then an image of what else Fox is covering.

This has become a rather popular tactic in the media, so much so that others are stealing Brian’s schtick.

Fox News: Charlie Kirk on Dr. Seuss

CNN: FBI director on insurrection

MSNBC: FBI director on insurrection pic.twitter.com/v9kXB5GS44 — Jeremy Barr (@jeremymbarr) March 2, 2021

This theft was evidently approved, since Stelter retweeted it.

The intent here is to supposedly show that Fox is an unserious news outlet by not covering only the approved subjects — and not to show just how desperate and impotent the Stelter-Darcy tandem has become. (Look, we admit to being jealous they actually derive a salary from watching TV and conjuring up lame ‘gotcha’ tweets.)

So with this in mind one of our favorites, Drew Holden, decided to play along and pop in to see what CNN was concerning itself on its front page.

CNN’s homepage now has a reaction to a recent Tucker Carlson show, an article about Beto O’Rourke maybe perhaps running for elected office, and a big call-out for “QAnon-related graffiti” and…zero mentions of embattled Governor Andrew Cuomo. pic.twitter.com/L28THmbDra — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) March 5, 2021

Oh, how frequently this happens — the standards pushed by the galaxy brains at CNN end up creating a backlash on their own network.

I will never not be amused that CNN’s primary beat is Fox News. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) March 5, 2021

But…but…it gets better deeper down the page, correct?

if you continue down the page you can see a mention of the NY Senate repealing Cuomo’s emergency powers (the headline makes no mention of why) sandwiched between “the 17 most outlandish lines from Trump’s attack on Karl Rove” and Jeep *potentially* dropping the ‘Cherokee’ name pic.twitter.com/PA4nuqacln — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) March 5, 2021

Well, this is upsetting – according to the Stelter-Darcy method.

@oliverdarcy is on it. wait, he’s busy watching fox, nm. — Hogs by 90 (@ohiomanblotter) March 5, 2021

Yes, it is better to not disturb him. He’s preoccupied taking notes and doodling knives next to Tucker Carlson’s face.

