‘President’ Joe Biden has yet to hold his first solo press conference 45 days into presidency and White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has been asked by multiple times by reporters of when the first press conference will happen. On Friday Psaki said Biden takes questions all the time but there are many videos showing reporters being rushed out after events.

In Biden’s most recent virtual event, he offered to take questions but The White House cut the live feed, taking away the presidents chance to answer live questions.

Former President Trump held a press conference nearly every day, for two months and would be speaking for 1-2 hours but Biden has yet to make an appearance for one.

Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany weighed in on Biden’s staff not having faith in Biden taking live questions from reporters.

In her first interview on Fox Business since leaving the White House, @kayleighmcenany weighs in on why President Biden hasn’t held a news conference yet. She thinks his staffers don’t have faith that he can handle one without messing up! #VarneyCo pic.twitter.com/Pg1yXA3N8N — Varney & Co. (@Varneyco) March 5, 2021

Recently on Tuesday, a reporter asked Biden what he learned from the briefing at the border and his response, “A lot.” Seems as time goes on, Biden is not able to answer questions and give well thought out responses.

Reporter: “Did you receive a briefing about the border today?”

Biden: “Yes.”

Reporter: “What did you learn?”

Biden: “A lot.”pic.twitter.com/7LD8kf8iJS — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) March 2, 2021

In a clip posted March 4th Biden was asked about limiting direct payments and people not receiving checks, reporters rush them out as Biden answers to end it, ‘Thank you all for coming.’

MEDIA: Are you comfortable having to limit the direct payments?

BIDEN: YES.

MEDIA: What do you say to the 12 million Americans who won’t receive checks anymore? (Ignored).

BIDEN: Thank you all for coming. pic.twitter.com/XaTNylXcYw — 🇺🇸Maggie VandenBerghe🇺🇸 (@FogCityMidge) March 4, 2021

Daily Caller posted a clip from January 21, 2021, as Biden starts to answer aggressively, his handlers are saying ‘Come on guys lets go!’

President Biden replies “give me a break, man” to a reporter asking about vaccine rollout pic.twitter.com/o3SGC1UxBk — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 21, 2021

Another event posted by Maggie VandenBerghe, from a ‘National Governors Associate Winer Meeting’ posted Feb 25, 2021, the Biden team rushes out reporters.

Biden team rushes out reporters before Biden says “What are we doing now? Any questions?” 🧐 pic.twitter.com/t3gLcXsDm1 — 🇺🇸Maggie VandenBerghe🇺🇸 (@FogCityMidge) February 25, 2021

Video from The Hill posted August 13, 2020, handlers rush reporters out at the end of the video. They start asking Biden simple questions about working with Harris then Kamala Harris takes a question. Once a question was asked about Trump opposing funding for the Postal Service, handlers begin to rush reporters out.

Reporter: ” President Trump said that he opposes funding for Postal Service, tying it to mail-in voting. What do you think about that?” Joe Biden: “It’s pure Trump. He doesn’t want an election.” https://t.co/EGjTVrOEpd pic.twitter.com/eEkvbmA5yi — The Hill (@thehill) August 13, 2020

In another clip posted by RNC research August 14, 2020, reporters are rushed out again by handlers.

Biden staffers rush the press out of the room before Joe Biden can answer any questionshttps://t.co/wCdVosHX9k pic.twitter.com/x6dwt9m0t4 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 14, 2020

At another event where Biden concluded his ‘speech’ reporters wanted to ask him questions but reporters took the bait on going outside and not missing Biden’s fireworks event.

Reporters were told to hurry outside after Biden concluded his speech or they risked missing his fireworks event. They listened. pic.twitter.com/34pUDGeKxj — Natasha Korecki (@natashakorecki) August 21, 2020

In November 20, 2020 again handlers are rushing reporters out after taking a question.

Asked Biden if he will encourage teacher unions to cooperate to get kids back in school because the COVID task force said it is safe to be in the classroom. He didn’t answer. “Why are you the only guy that always shouts out questions?” he said. pic.twitter.com/x2DsG5Fmgo — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) November 20, 2020

Reporters asking Psaki when Biden will have a solo press conference

RNC Research shared a press conference from Monday March 1, 2021 “Biden’s Press Secretary Jen Psaki says that are still no plans for Biden to hold a press conference after over a month of being in office”

Biden’s Press Secretary Jen Psaki says that are still no plans for Biden to hold a press conference after over a month of being in office https://t.co/3toEuYK5Tl pic.twitter.com/n6dKvg2ZNy — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 1, 2021

Video from Friday’s March 5th,White House press briefing where Psaki says Biden has takes questions several times a week.

The first question of Friday’s White House press briefing is about why Biden hasn’t had a solo press conference yet pic.twitter.com/Ce64ZVMi8b — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 5, 2021

