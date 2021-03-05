https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/psaki-says-joe-biden-just-busy-handling-covid-crisis-right-now-will-hold-full-press-conference-end-month-video/

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Friday said that Joe Biden will hold a full press conference by the end of the month.

It has been 45 days since Joe Biden was sworn into office after stealing the 2020 election and he still hasn’t held a press conference or given a State of the Union Address and the media thinks this is totally normal.

Joe Biden can hardly string a sentence together because of his severe cognitive decline, but the media keeps covering for him.

“We look forward to holding a full press conference in the coming weeks, before the end of the month,” Psaki said.

TRENDING: Kamala Harris Takes Call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Behalf of Joe Biden

Psaki made every excuse in the book when a reporter pressed her on why dementia Joe hasn’t held a press conference yet.

“We’re working on setting a final date for that, but this president came in during a historic crisis, a pandemic like the country had not seen in decades and decades and an economic downturn that left tens of millions of people out of work, so I think the American people would certainly understand if his focus and his energy and his attention has been on ensuring we secure enough vaccines for all Americans…and then pushing for a rescue plan,” Psaki said.

What exactly is Joe Biden so busy doing?

Trump did all the heavy lifting and produced a Covid vaccine in record time with “Operation Warp Speed.”

President Trump also held press conferences and regularly sparred with reporters while working a full 15-hour day.

The reality is Joe Biden is overwhelmed by his 2-hour work days and has no clue where he is the majority of the time.

WATCH:

.@PressSec says that President Biden will hold a full press conference by the end of the month: “We’re working on setting a final date for that.” pic.twitter.com/vxAYqcP4Qe — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 5, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

