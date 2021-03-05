https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/541845-psaki-we-dont-take-advice-from-trump-on-immigration

White House press secretary Jen PsakiJen PsakiOn The Money: Senate votes to take up COVID-19 relief bill | Stocks sink after Powell fails to appease jittery traders | February jobs report to provide first measure of Biden economy Biden called off second military target in Syria minutes before strike: report White House says Shalanda Young could serve as acting OMB director MORE on Friday defended the Biden administration’s immigration agenda as Republicans, including former President Trump Donald TrumpTrump State Department appointee arrested in connection with Capitol riot Intelligence community investigating links between lawmakers, Capitol rioters Michelle Obama slams ‘partisan actions’ to ‘curtail access to ballot box’ MORE, argue that President Biden Joe BidenTrump State Department appointee arrested in connection with Capitol riot FireEye finds evidence Chinese hackers exploited Microsoft email app flaw since January Biden officials to travel to border amid influx of young migrants MORE‘s rhetoric and policies have spurred a surge in migration at the southern border.

Psaki responded directly to Trump during a press briefing after the former president issued a lengthy statement decrying the Biden immigration agenda.

“We don’t take our advice or counsel from former President Trump on immigration policy, which was not only inhumane but ineffective over the last four years,” Psaki said. “We’re going to chart our own path forward, and that includes treating children with humanity and respect.”

Trump derided the Biden administration’s immigration agenda, arguing that the reversal of numerous Trump era policies intended to restrict immigration had led to a crisis on the border.

“The spiraling tsunami at the border is overwhelming local communities, depleting budgets, crowding hospitals, and taking jobs from legal American workers,” Trump said in a statement. “When I left office, we had achieved the most secure border in our country’s history. Under Biden, it will soon be worse, more dangerous, and more out of control than ever before. He has violated his oath of office to uphold our Constitution and enforce our laws.”

The Biden administration is grappling with a rapid influx of migrants, with thousands of unaccompanied minors being apprehended in the president’s first several weeks in office.

Biden and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Alejandro MayorkasMSNBC’s Jacob Soboroff doesn’t let falling equipment stop his report Republicans call for hearing on Biden’s handling of border surge Pavlich: Mayorkas’ reckless invitation ensures border crisis is about to explode MORE have disputed that the situation amounts to a crisis. But the administration is taking additional steps to try to get a handle on the rising number of migrants at the border, including opening additional facilities to house young migrants.

“President Biden has asked senior members of his team to travel to the border region in order to provide a full briefing to him on the government response to the influx of unaccompanied minors and an assessment of additional steps that can be taken to ensure the safety and care of these children,” White House assistant press secretary Vedant Patel said in a statement late Thursday.

