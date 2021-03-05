https://www.dailywire.com/news/psaki-wont-answer-if-biden-supports-unlimited-number-of-unaccompanied-minors-coming-entering-u-s

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki refused to answer a question about whether Democrat President Joe Biden takes “any accountability” for the border crisis that is unfolding on his watch and refused to state whether the administration supports an “unlimited number” of unaccompanied minors illegally entering the U.S.

“A lot of Americans are saying that, you know, the surges are happening under President Biden’s watch after he reversed some previous policies,” CBS reporter Weijia Jiang said. “So does the administration take any accountability for what’s happening?”

Instead of answering the question, Psaki immediately deflected, demanding to know who the Americans were who were saying that. When Jiang highlighted that Trump was one of the people who was pointing out that the crisis is unfolding on Biden’s watch, Psaki snapped back that the Biden administration does not listen to the former president.

Fox News reporter Kristen Fisher asked Psaki if there were “any discussions” going on inside the administration about reversing the policy “of allowing all unaccompanied children in the United States.”

“Nope,” Psaki responded.

“None at all?” Fisher responded. “So I guess is the plan then to take in and safely and humanely find a home for an unlimited number of unaccompanied children?”

Psaki refused to answer whether Biden supporters letting in an “unlimited number of unaccompanied children,” and instead suggested that people needed to “as human beings” have more compassion for the unaccompanied minors who are “overwhelming the administration’s stretched resources,” according to a report.

“These kids are coming, they are fleeing prosecution, they are fleeing difficult circumstances in their home country,” Psaki responded. “When they come here, all we’re talking about here is ensuring that they are treated safely, they are not trafficked, they are not sent back on a unsafe journey.”

Psaki also refused to answer whether Biden would “acknowledge that there’s a crisis” on the border.

Biden admin won’t say if Joe Biden supports an “unlimited number” of minors illegally entering U.S. And Psaki refuses to answer if Biden is responsible for the border crisis that he created. pic.twitter.com/kxw0n7vaCo — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 5, 2021

