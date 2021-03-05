https://thehill.com/policy/technology/541802-qanon-supporters-unfazed-by-march-4-passing-uneventfully

The QAnon conspiracy community appears relatively unaffected after March 4 — the day many of them predicted former President TrumpDonald TrumpTrump State Department appointee arrested in connection with Capitol riot Intelligence community investigating links between lawmakers, Capitol rioters Michelle Obama slams ‘partisan actions’ to ‘curtail access to ballot box’ MORE would be re-inaugurated — passed without incidence.

This is not the first time that a highlighted date has come and gone for QAnon. Dozens of its predictions have failed to be true since the theory’s birth in 2017.

The far-range conspiracy has thought that Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonHillary Clinton brings up ‘Freedom Fries’ to mock ‘cancel culture’ Edie Falco to play Hillary Clinton in Clinton impeachment series White House defends Biden’s ‘Neanderthal thinking’ remark on masks MORE would be arrested, that former special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) MuellerWhy a special counsel is guaranteed if Biden chooses Yates, Cuomo or Jones as AG Barr taps attorney investigating Russia probe origins as special counsel CNN’s Toobin warns McCabe is in ‘perilous condition’ with emboldened Trump MORE’s report on Russian intervention in the election would reveal damning evidence about Democrats participating in child trafficking rings and that former President Trump would emerge on the day of President Biden Joe BidenTrump State Department appointee arrested in connection with Capitol riot FireEye finds evidence Chinese hackers exploited Microsoft email app flaw since January Biden officials to travel to border amid influx of young migrants MORE’s inauguration to execute his political opponents.

ADVERTISEMENT

QAnon has been built on moving the goal posts from the start, experts say.

“QAnon followers are primarily involved with the community because the sense of meaning or community it provides them, not necessarily because they believe it gives them an accurate understanding of future events,” Travis View, co-host of the QAnon Anonymous podcast, told The Hill in an email.

March 4 emerged as a key date in the community after Biden’s inauguration. Some adherents had latched on to a theory from the fringe sovereign-citizen movement which believes that all laws passed after the 14th Amendment was ratified in 1868 are illegitimate.

The inauguration was moved from March 4 to Jan. 20 in 1933 to shorten the lame-duck period.

But even before the fated Thursday rolled around, many influential figures in the community warned that any activity would be a false flag.

On forums and in chats Friday morning, some QAnon followers quickly began claiming that March 20 was the actual date that Biden would be arrested while others applauded the community for not falling for the March 4 false flag.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

