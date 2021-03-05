https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/racist-joe-biden-indian-american-astronaut-amazing-indian-descent-americans-taking-country-video/

This is why they don’t let Joe Biden hold a press conference.

On Thursday Biden was scheduled to do a conference call with NASA’s team of engineers on the Perseverance Mars rover.

Swati Mohan, an Indian-American, is in charge of operations, so that’s whom Biden spoke with. Biden got confused and asked, “Was I supposed to speak or…?”

Then Joe Biden dropped this racist line, “It’s amazing! Indian-of-descent Americans are taking over the country. You, my vice president, my speechwriter.”

The media completely ignored Joe’s latest racist comment.

Of course, this comes after Joe Biden’s racist gaffe against Indian-Americas in 2006.

