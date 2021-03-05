https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/racist-joe-biden-indian-american-astronaut-amazing-indian-descent-americans-taking-country-video/

This is why they don’t let Joe Biden hold a press conference.

On Thursday Biden was scheduled to do a conference call with NASA’s team of engineers on the Perseverance Mars rover.

Swati Mohan, an Indian-American, is in charge of operations, so that’s whom Biden spoke with. Biden got confused and asked, “Was I supposed to speak or…?”

Then Joe Biden dropped this racist line, “It’s amazing! Indian-of-descent Americans are taking over the country. You, my vice president, my speechwriter.”

The media completely ignored Joe’s latest racist comment.

Biden – “Indian-of-descent Americans are taking over the country. You, my VP, my speechwriter.” Soooo Kamala isn’t the first African American Vice President 🤔 pic.twitter.com/jZjyVokkbh — AllegianceToLiberty (@AllegianceTL) March 5, 2021

Of course, this comes after Joe Biden’s racist gaffe against Indian-Americas in 2006.

