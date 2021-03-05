https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/chinese-researcher-ccp-contracts/

A Chinese scientist working in an American lab is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation for failing to disclose Chinese Communist Party ties in applications for U.S. federal grants.

“A Chinese scientist who until recently worked for The Jackson Laboratory in Farmington, Connecticut, is being investigated by the FBI for allegedly failing to disclose financial affiliations with Chinese research institutions in applications for grant funding from the U.S. government,” Yahoo summarizes.

The researcher in question, Yijun Ruan, was listed as the primary investigator on 17 Jackson Lab research projects that received over $15 million from the National Institutes of Health between 2014 and 2020.

“Ruan failed to disclose on those applications that he also held jobs with Huazhong Agricultural University and Shenzhen People’s Hospital in China, which could be a violation of federal wire fraud laws, according to the FBI,” the outlet adds.

The investigation follows the lab broadening its ties to China in recent years, including hiring additional Chinese researchers and launching a joint venture with Beijing Anitech Biotechnology to produce and sell research mice and to contract research services for Chinese research.

