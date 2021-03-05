https://api.follow.it/track-rss-story-click/QQ2IcBuYbv6gtMiYdxmBpL2KaiZroNceuwuv_fQ9n4gN9fSObrDYTqpSrmIaDqJst2g331mlc1EyJro3rRQ8ycIsyS8r_4rquZvqSUzuQ6kDrXnZvK0gI30PswLeqa3t57P8HnUnTrKeu3bWUkGNrA

School COVIDpass, Mexico GMOs, Music NFT – New World Next Week

03/06/2021

Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

Watch on Archive / BitChute / LBRY / Minds / YouTube

This week on the New World Next Week: schools roll out COVID passes; Mexico says no to glyphosate; and the music industry starts tokenizing albums.

CLICK HERE for show notes and mp3 audio

