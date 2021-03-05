https://www.oann.com/sen-cruz-slams-covid-19-relief-package/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=sen-cruz-slams-covid-19-relief-package

UPDATED 7:27 AM PT – Friday, March 5, 2021

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) recently fired back at the Biden administration for trying to pass a coronavirus stimulus bill that has nothing to do with stimulus.

In the latest episode of his podcast, Cruz pointed out that only 9 percent of the nearly $2 trillion measure deals with the COVID-19 pandemic. He then noted the rest of the bill is made up of Democrat wish-list items, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s bridge to Canada and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s tunnel of love in Silicon Valley.

“Last year we passed five different COVID relief bills, every one of them bipartisan,” he stated. “Every one of them Republicans worked with Democrats, rolled up our sleeves, said lets work together on assistance for health care workers, said lets work together on assistance for small businesses, lets work together on vaccinations…Republicans are eager to do that again.”

The Democrats’ so-called coronavirus stimulus bill has nothing to do with stimulus. It’s $1.9 trillion, 9% of which deals with the coronavirus. For my full discussion about the most radical agenda in history, watch the latest episode of #Verdict:https://t.co/YJUxoLjphA pic.twitter.com/KK1xoKyQMR — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 4, 2021

Cruz added, the bill is just the Democrats’ “pent up desire to take care of their political allies.”

