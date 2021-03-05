https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/05/sen-kyrsten-sinema-accused-of-taunting-the-working-class-with-her-dramatic-let-them-eat-cake-no-vote-on-the-minimum-wage/

As we told you earlier, an amendment to the Covid-19 relief bill that would have overridden the parliamentarian to include the inclusion of the $15 minimum wage failed when 8 Democrats joined every Republican to vote it down:

The Senate is poised to reject Sanders’ motion to allow a $15 minimum wage in the Covid bill. Along with all 50 Republicans, these 8 Democrats have cast votes to kill it: Carper

Coons

Hassan

King

Manchin

Shaheen

Sinema

Tester (Vote not officially called yet. It’s been hours.) — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) March 5, 2021

But it’s the way that Sen. Kyrsten Sinema from Arizona voted no that has libs furious. Check out her little dance:

Senator Sinema a little too happy for poverty wages to remain pic.twitter.com/ze2T2CGtML — RootsAction (@Roots_Action) March 5, 2021

Libs, go get her! Sawyer Hackett is a senior advisor to Julian Castro:

Did Sinema really have vote against a $15 minimum wage for 24 million people like this? pic.twitter.com/Jv0UXLKLHI — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) March 5, 2021

She’s “taunting” the working class, even:

Disgraceful behaviour from Sinema here. She’s literally taunting the working class https://t.co/iJnb1k63Hm — Skylar Baker-Jordan (@SkylarJordan) March 5, 2021

And the always-wrong Rex Chapman compared her to Sen. John McCain:

Arizona’s late Senator John McCain gave a thumb’s down on repealing the Affordable Care Act in 2017. Today Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema gave a thumb’s down on a federal minimum wage of $15 an hr. Hey AZ, I know I don’t have much room to talk but why is your Senator like this? https://t.co/DD3I0NsMJV — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) March 5, 2021

What’s fun is that Mark Kelly, who voted in the GOP primary in 2012, voted for the bill and Sinema, a former Green Party member, voted against it:

The Arizona Senate delegation is made up of a former Green Party member and a 2012 GOP primary voter. Guess which one voted yes https://t.co/y5phaTqHES — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) March 5, 2021

It’s been quite a ride:

Kyrsten Sinema’s journey from Green Party anti-war activist to conservative Dem who wears quirky outfits is a real doozy — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) March 5, 2021

And it doesn’t look like Sinema is going to live this one down anytime soon:

That’s the adorable “eww, people who want a livable wage are gross!” dance move. https://t.co/7Uea5HXrf9 — kristen johnston (@thekjohnston) March 5, 2021

This will hurt her in a primary, if that happens that is:

The entire primary campaign is going to be “Say NO to Sinema” with this gif on loop. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) March 5, 2021

Libs aren’t buying her statement explaining her vote:

There’s no explanation in here why Sinema voted no on the $15 minimum wage. She’s been making process arguments to reporters and saying it doesn’t fit in a budget bill, but won’t say that here because she knows no one outside of Washington cares about that at all https://t.co/PfScp4onbm — Andrew Perez (@andrewperezdc) March 5, 2021

When you lost the Women’s March. . .

.@SenatorSinema @JoeManchinWV and others sold out working Americans today. Women of color drove Democratic wins in AZ. With this empty statement, Sinema doesn’t even show remorse for her betrayal. Women demand more. https://t.co/H7TyHThItv — Women’s March (@womensmarch) March 5, 2021

Even funnier? She brought cake to give out to Senate floor staff who worked late last night:

.@SenatorSinema brought the cake for Senate floor staff who had worked late into the night. https://t.co/hW5HMjaQIN https://t.co/8sYLb1epIJ — YvonneWingettSanchez 🏜 (@yvonnewingett) March 5, 2021

But now this is being called her Marie Antoinette “let them eat cake” moment:

Senator Sinema (shown here voting against the #FightFor15) was on her “let them eat cake” vibes all day. pic.twitter.com/UB3gamPTtQ — Bobby Boucher, JD (@BobbyBoucherJD) March 5, 2021

We’re also seeing that she votes like this all the time but we’re not sure that will change anyone’s mind who is mad at her for today’s vote:

I’ve seen Sinema vote many times and it’s not something new that she does. She’s always done it like that a lot of the time. — Kaitain 🇺🇸 (@Kaitain_US) March 5, 2021

***

