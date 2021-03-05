https://www.oann.com/sen-paul-says-scientific-evidence-to-reopen-schools-is-overwhelming/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=sen-paul-says-scientific-evidence-to-reopen-schools-is-overwhelming

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., speaks during a Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs and Senate Committee on Rules and Administration joint hearing Wednesday, March 3, 2021, examining the January 6, attack on the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 7:13 AM PT – Friday, March 5, 2021

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) said there’s overwhelming scientific evidence to support reopening schools across the country. During a news conference with fellow Senate Republicans on Thursday, the Kentucky lawmaker asserted that kids should have been back in the classroom months ago.

Paul cited schools in his home state, which have been open without significant outbreaks. The senator then touted a new piece of legislation he’s proposing to pressure other schools to return to in-person learning.

“The scientific evidence has been overwhelming, not only now but for months, that kids should be back in school,” he stated. “Event the most cautious of government experts are saying they should go back to school.”

Paul said when kids start going to schools that are open, maybe then other schools will follow suit. He also pointed out that many children across the globe have resumed in-person learning for months.

