https://justthenews.com/government/congress/senate-approves-19-trillion-covid-relief-bill?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The United States Senate on Saturday passed the latest round of COVID-19 stimulus, voting in favor of a $1.9 trillion relief bill that will see additional checks sent out to most Americans.

The bill includes provisions for $1,400 checks to the majority of American citizens, as well as a host of other stimulus measures and unemployment relief policies.

