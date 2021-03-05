https://www.fool.com/investing/2021/03/05/smith-wesson-sales-double-again-as-firearms-demand/

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) reported sales doubled during its fiscal third quarter, the third consecutive month where sales were up by more than 100%.

It’s an unprecedented market for the industry, and background checks by the FBI on potential gun buyers are running well ahead of the torrid pace set last year, which was the all-time record for such checks.

There doesn’t seem to be any let up in demand for firearms as concern for greater gun control legislation drives sales skyward.

A record-setting pace

Smith & Wesson reported net sales of $257.6 million, a 102% increase over $127.4 million it notched a year ago. That’s actually an easing of the growth rate it posted in each quarter of fiscal 2021, as first-quarter sales jumped 125% and second-quarter sales were 119% higher.

President and CEO Mark Smith said “for the third time in a row, [employees] delivered a record-breaking quarter” for the firearms manufacturer, an achievement accomplished during an ongoing global pandemic.

The string of record results also enabled the gunmaker to generate $49 million in net income, up from $343,000 last year; provide $25 million in seed money to American Outdoor Brands when it spun off the outdoor gear and accessories business; repay the final $25 million on its revolving loan; and left it with zero debt and $55 million in cash.

Smith & Wesson also began paying a dividend of $0.05 per share this fiscal year, which currently yields a modest 1.3% annually.

Smith also noted National Shooting Sports Foundation data indicates some 8.4 million Americans purchased their first firearm last year, with women and minorities making up more than 40% of overall purchases, which bodes well for the industry moving forward.

