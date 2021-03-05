https://www.wnd.com/2021/03/stanford-opens-new-research-center-linked-chinese-community-party/

(DAILY WIRE) – Stanford University introduced a new campus research hub that has ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

In mid-February, the university opened the Stanford Center on China’s Economy and Institutions. The center is run by the Freeman Spogli Institute, a foreign policy organization that is connected to the Chinese government. The Freeman Spogli Institute has a history of coopering with China, though it refuses to disclose whether it has taken money from the Chinese government.

According to a report by The Washington Free Beacon, the Freeman Spogli Institute has ties to Peking University in Beijing which is run by a former Chinese spy named Qiu Shuiping. A report from the Australian Strategic Policy Institute designated Peking University as a “high risk” organization for its involvement in Chinese defense research and links to state-owned nuclear weapons programs.

