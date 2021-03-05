https://saraacarter.com/cruz-let-me-say-to-the-nra-welcome-to-texas/

GOP current lawmakers and former officials welcomed the National Rifle Association (NRA) to Texas in a Twitter video posted Thursday.

The NRA announced they will be leaving New York and relocating to Texas to make for the most “successful and powerful NRA ever.”

“Let me say to the NRA – welcome to Texas,” Sen. Ted Cruz said. “We are thrilled to have the great National Rifle Association coming to the great state of Texas.”

“NRA incorporating itself in Texas will make it the most successful NRA organization we have ever seen,” added Rep. Burgess Owens.

New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit in August seeking to dissolve the NRA claiming decades of fraudulent use of the group’s funds.

“She called the organization a terrorist organization,” Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson said. “She all but said she would find a way to get rid of the organization and purge them from New York.”

NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre said the move will help the organization be “free from the toxic political environment of New York.”

LaPierre denied any reports that may suggest the NRA is bankrupt or going out of business.

“The media wants you to abandon hope,” Cruz said. “The media wants you to give up. The media is trying to tell you that the NRA is dead, that it’s bankrupt, that it’s hurting. And you know why they want you to believe that? Because that’s what the media wants. I’m here to tell you it isn’t true.”

“The NRA’s been around for 150 years,” Rep. Jim Jordan said. “It’s not going anywhere. It’s going to be as strong as ever.

“To the NRA I’m proud to say – welcome to Texas,” Cruz concluded the video.

