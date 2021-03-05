https://www.theblaze.com/news/texas-school-district-removes-lesson-in-chivalry-after-parents-object-to-the-rules-imposed-on-female-students

School district officials in Texas removed a lesson meant to teach students the rules of “chivalry” after parents expressed their outrage over the rules imposed on girls.

The assignment was given to students of a Shallowater ISD high school classroom near Lubbock.

The story went viral when a copy of the lesson was posted on Twitter on Wednesday.

The lesson asked the ladies of the class to “demonstrate to the school how the code of chivalry and standards set in the medieval concept of courtly love carries over into the modern day.”

Female students would receive points when they obtained a signature of an adult witness for numerous “chivalrous” accomplishments, including:

Ladies must dress in a feminine manner to please the men (must be within school dress code)

Ladies must address all men respectfully by title, with a lowered head and curtsy.

Ladies must not complain or whine.

Ladies must never criticize a male.

Ladies must walk behind men or walk daintily, as if their feet were bound.

Outside the classroom, ladies cannot show intellectual superiority if it would offend the men around them.

Ladies should clean up after the men.

Ladies must obey any reasonable request of a male. If not sure if it is considered reasonable, ladies can check with their teachers.

Ladies must bring in root beer, ginger ale or sparkling cider for the gentlemen in their class.

The district released a statement saying the assignment had been removed.

This assignment has been reviewed, and despite its historical context, it does not reflect our district and community values. The matter has been addressed with the teacher, and the assignment was removed.

The assignment for male students also made its way onto social media:

Here are some of the rules for the male students:

Gentlemen will dress appropriately in jackets and ties or suits.

Gentlemen will show courtly courtesy as they assist ladies who may have dropped an article by picking it up for them.

When taking a lady out for the evening, the gentlemen will pay all expenses.

Gentlemen will rise when a lady walks into the room. Gentlemen should bow when greeting a lady.

Gentlemen will allow the ladies to leave the room before they leave.

Gentlemen will sing or recite a few lines of poetry to the ladies in their class.

There will be no complaining on the part of the gentlemen.

It was unclear if there were other components to the assignment.

