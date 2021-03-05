https://www.theepochtimes.com/texas-state-representative-introduces-bill-to-finish-border-wall-construction_3722592.html

Texas state Rep. Bryan Slaton (R-Canton) introduced a bill proposing the border wall construction initiated under former President Donald Trump be completed by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

Slaton said that the actions taken by President Joe Biden shouldn’t stop the construction of the wall along the U.S-Mexico border in Texas.

“President Trump fought to bring real border security and was opposed by Republicans and Democrats in Congress. While hundreds of miles of new wall were built under his leadership, the Biden administration has already ceased border wall construction,” Slaton said, reported The Texan.

“It is time for Texas to stand up and finish the work that President Trump started. Let’s finish building the border wall now,” he added.

The bill states that part of the wall shared with Texas could be named after Trump.

“[DPS] must include as part of the transportation infrastructure, technology, and commercial vehicle inspection infrastructure at ports of entry along this state’s international border the construction to federal specifications for similar infrastructure of a wall to be named the ‘President Donald J. Trump Wall,’” the bill states.

In recent days, Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas), said that more than 10,000 illegal immigrants were apprehended in a single border sector in Texas in about a week.

“We are weeks, maybe even days, away from a crisis on the southern border. Inaction is simply not an option,” Cuellar said in a news release. “Our country is currently unprepared to handle a surge in migrants in the middle of the pandemic.”

He added that some 2,500 illegal immigrants have been apprehended in the past two days since the press statement was released.

