Just to update you on a story we’ve been covering for the past few days, the CDC still has not released guidance for people who’ve been vaccinated:

BREAKING: CDC Director says that they are STILL not releasing guidance on what vaccinated people can do. I understand being careful, but the longer they wait, the more people will take matters into their own hands & render eventual CDC advice irrelevant. https://t.co/35hBGojV5y — Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) March 5, 2021

You know, the whole country is about to take matters into their own hands at this point:

SPOILER: I am going to take matters into my own hands. https://t.co/IdWe3vGQho — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) March 5, 2021

The is no reason at all for this continued delay:

lol 54 million people have received at least one dose but sure https://t.co/p5j93UKTPj — Charlie Warzel (@cwarzel) March 5, 2021

“No wonder Americans routinely ignore them”:

How can it take two and a half months for the CDC to issue guidance on what tens of millions of vaccinated people should do? No wonder Americans routinely ignore them https://t.co/c7tsA11QRN — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) March 5, 2021

As we wrote on Thursday, Congress DOES need to investigate the White House’s role in this interference:

It also makes the entire process suspect. It was ready for release… And looks like POLITICS halted the process. https://t.co/cxIBOMf7BW — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) March 5, 2021

It’s just common sense:

I’m admittedly not a scientist, but seems like “it’s okay to hang out with other people who have been vaccinated” shouldn’t be that hard to say and would help give people optimism about the post-vaccine reality https://t.co/zcoTHbOAtU — Dylan Scott (@dylanlscott) March 5, 2021

Yep. President Trump should’ve cleaned house:

Already irrelevant. The CDC has been worthless throughout this pandemic. Trump should have fired all the leadership when they screwed up testing. Nothing has gotten better. https://t.co/tIjNpNVPi8 — Melissa Mackenzie (@MelissaTweets) March 5, 2021

