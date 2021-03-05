https://noqreport.com/2021/03/05/the-left-are-acting-like-the-covid-19-vaccine-is-the-mark-of-the-beast/

As we all know, COVID-19 has been used to completely overthrow the entire American way of life. No longer do we have Constitutional Rights. We are not allowed to freely speak about our opinions when it comes to treatment of COVID-19 or prevention. We are not allowed to gather together to worship God as we see fit or peaceably assemble. No longer can we even go over to a friend or family member’s house without wearing a mask or social distancing.

We can leave the debate about whether this coronavirus was a planned pandemic, a hoax or simply taken advantage of by the Left for another day. No matter what the truth is, we’ve seen the Democrats take advantage of this situation to strip away our freedom and liberty. Their focus has been on centralizing power and control to the elites, forcing us to rely solely on them.

This New World Order has allowed the elite ruling class in Washington DC to tell us when, where and how we can live our lives. We are no longer Americans with Constitutionally protected rights. We are subjects to the tyrannical authoritarianism of the Left. We see this with the forced COVID-19 lockdowns, face masks and the potential for mandated vaccines.

While many are speculating that the COVID vaccines are, in fact, the Mark of the Beast that is predicted in the Book of Revelation, I would have to disagree. However, I do believe that this is a strategic conditioning of the American people on how it would be to live with taking the forced mark.

Revelation 13:16-18 tells us that, “Also it causes all, both small and great, both rich and poor, both free and slave, to be marked on the right hand or the forehead, so that no one can buy or sell unless he has the mark, that is, the name of the beast or the number of its name. This calls for wisdom: let the one who has understanding calculate the number of the beast, for it is the number of a man, and his number is 666.”

That sounds very much like what we are facing today. Think about it: In order to conduct business, you must wear a face mask. You cannot buy or sell without wearing this “mark.” Then, that is conditioning us for the upcoming mandated vaccines, which you will have to take and have a card verifying that you’ve received the vaccine before you can buy or sell. Essentially, it’s becoming a “do this or else you cannot function in society” type of deal.

Let’s be aware and do what we can to push back against these type of evil mandates. Don’t allow yourself to be conditioned to take the Mark of the Beast. We must always be on guard, as the Bible says that “false christs and false prophets will arise and perform great signs and wonders, so as to lead astray, if possible, even the elect.”

