Republican Sen. Ron Johnson caught a lot of attention this week after moving to have the Democrats’ CARES Act read aloud in the Senate:

Listening to the clerks read the Democrats’ $1.9T bill, it’s amazing how many times you hear the year 2022, 2023 and beyond. I thought all this COVID relief spending was needed *now*. — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) March 5, 2021

$1.9 trillion in additional debt is $5,800 per person. Added to the $4 trillion of earlier relief bills, its a debt burden of $18,000 per person. This relief isn’t free. — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) March 5, 2021

And right on cue, the Democrats were again reminded why they can always count on the mainstream media to find a favorable spin on their behalf. This particular example comes courtesy of the Washington Post, who got their calculators out for this forced doozy:

A story inspired by @b_fung: Ron Johnson’s forcing the Senate to read the covid relief bill won’t change the outcome, but it will delay passage. During that delay, nearly 1,400 Americans may die of the virus. https://t.co/4dCZXsvn7H — Philip Bump (@pbump) March 4, 2021

It took almost 11 hours to read the bill, so the WaPo lowered their estimate:

They finished earlier than expected. Final estimated toll: 880.https://t.co/4dCZXsvn7H — Philip Bump (@pbump) March 5, 2021

Maybe next these “journalists” could add up how many died during the several weeks Democrats squabbled over the porky details in the bill.

SMH, they’re not even trying to hide the bias anymore. This is pathetic, even for you, @pbump. https://t.co/w9dymG1kNv — Sister Toldjah, VP of BS Detection 😁 (@sistertoldjah) March 5, 2021

We didn’t see this approach when Democrats were wasting time:

How many died while the Senate focused on impeachment? https://t.co/H5wrSwjh06 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 5, 2021

This one really needs to be framed pic.twitter.com/Bd16IrLs0I — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 5, 2021

And yet the media wonders why so many people think their industry is a total joke.

This is the most irrational argument I have ever seen. https://t.co/opr5g9LFDP — David Suslenskiy (@DavidSuslensky) March 5, 2021

Hundreds — perhaps thousands — of media takes are tied for first when it comes to earning that distinction.

Hi Phillip. How many people have died with President Biden in office? We were promised another stimulus package the day after he took office. You are an absolute buffoon. https://t.co/eFlb4Pyg9s — Allen (@allen_masked) March 5, 2021

So zero Americans died while the Dems took weeks on the actual bill. Got it. — Mark Harris (@itismarkharris) March 5, 2021

