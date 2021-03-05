https://www.outkick.com/tom-brady-rookie-card-fetches-record-1-32-million/

Tom Brady, 43, has managed to keep winning big at a ripe old football age, and that has translated into big money for people other than just Brady.

As relayed by ESPN, a Brady rookie card sold for $1.32 million on PWCC Marketplace on Thursday — a record amount for a football card.

The autographed 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Ticket card was purchased by James Park, who is both an ardent card collector and a Brady fan.

“I lived in Boston for 10 years and so am a huge fan of Brady,” Park said in comments on PWCC Marketplace’s Instagram account. “I’ve also had a love of collecting cards since I was a kid. Given Brady’s uncontested status as GOAT in football, this card is an important piece of sports history and of any collection.”

The card was graded an eight with a 10 grading on the signature.

“The $1.32 million price tag is believed to be the highest price paid for a football card, eclipsing the previous record by nearly $500,000,” ESPN reported. “As the card marketplace continues to rise in interest and value, this sale soared past a recent Patrick Mahomes card that sold for $861,000 in the beginning of February.”

That makes sense. Brady quarterbacked the Tampa Bay Buccaneers past Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. Now, Brady has again overtaken Mahomes in the marketplace, too.

