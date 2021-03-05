https://hannity.com/media-room/total-denial-bernie-vows-to-come-back-with-vote-after-vote-on-doubling-minimum-wage/

“We are going to make sure that cities and states have the resources they need so they don’t have to lay off teachers and other employees. This is a comprehensive bill to address crises faced by working families in this country,” he added. “Working families today are living in more desperation than any time since the Great Depression.”

“We’re going to cut childhood poverty in half because we’re going to significantly increase the child tax credit,” said Sanders.

Senator Bernie Sanders vowed to crackdown on “childhood poverty” this week; promising to slash the figure by 50% through the use of “child tax credits” and increasing the minimum wage.

posted by Hannity Staff – 6.05.19

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders directly targeted Walmart at the corporation’s shareholder meeting Wednesday; demanding higher pay for all workers to avoid what he described as “starvation wages.”

“Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders attended the annual Walmart shareholders meeting on Wednesday, where he pressed the company to raise wages for its hourly workers,” reports Fox Business.

“Sanders put forth a proposal to raise the company’s $11 minimum wage. He also proposed allowing hourly workers to have representation on the company’s board of directors,” adds the article.

“Walmart is the largest private employer in America and is owned by … the wealthiest family in the U.S.,” Sanders said during his three-minute presentation. “Despite the wealth of its owner, Walmart pays many of its employees starvation wages.”

Sanders has previously attacked giant American corporations such as McDonald’s and Amazon; similarly demanding an increase in payment to avoid “starvation wages.”

Sanders released a new proposal last week that would crackdown on “capitalism” in the United States; promoting “worker ownership” of large companies and corporations.

“Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) will push new policies aimed at giving workers a greater ownership stake in companies, moves the 2020 presidential candidate is pitching as a dramatic transfer of power in the U.S. economy,” writes the Washington Post.

“The plans would give millions of workers the type of workplace influence typically reserved for shareholders and executives,” adds the newspaper.

“The establishment says there’s no alternative to an unfettered capitalism that produces huge CEO bonuses while millions are paid starvation wages. They are dead wrong. Instead of more tax breaks to profitable corporations, let’s expand employee ownership,” posted Sanders on social media.

The establishment says there’s no alternative to an unfettered capitalism that produces huge CEO bonuses while millions are paid starvation wages. They are dead wrong. Instead of more tax breaks to profitable corporations, let’s expand employee ownership. https://t.co/AOeqYmctem — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) May 28, 2019

“We can move to an economy where workers feel that they’re not just a cog in the machine — one where they have power over their jobs and can make decisions,” Sanders said in an interview. “Democracy isn’t just the opportunity to vote. What democracy really means is having control over your life.”