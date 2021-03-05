https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/541919-trump-releases-new-tranche-of-endorsements

Former President TrumpDonald TrumpTrump State Department appointee arrested in connection with Capitol riot Intelligence community investigating links between lawmakers, Capitol rioters Michelle Obama slams ‘partisan actions’ to ‘curtail access to ballot box’ MORE released a new tranche of endorsements as he asserts himself as the leader of the Republican Party going into the 2022 midterms.

In a trio of endorsements Friday evening, Trump announced his support for South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster (R) and Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo Michael (Mike) Dean CrapoBiden convenes bipartisan meeting on cancer research Senate panel unanimously advances top Biden economic nominees Biden nominee previews post-Trump trade agenda MORE (R), both of whom are running for reelection, and Arkansas Lieutenant Governor Tim Griffin John (Tim) Timothy GriffinThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by TikTok – Senate trial will have drama, but no surprise ending Arkansas Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin drops gubernatorial campaign, to run for attorney general Sarah Huckabee Sanders’s run for governor an early test for Trump allies MORE (R), who is running to be his state’s attorney general.

In his endorsements, Trump cast the lawmakers as staunch supporters of an array of conservative values, touting their stances on immigration, gun rights and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump said McMaster “is Strong on the Military, our Vets, Crime, and the Second Amendment” and that Crapo “will continue to be a Champion for our Second Amendment and the great Outdoorsmen and Women of Idaho and the USA.” The former president added that Griffin “will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the brave Men and Women of Law Enforcement.”

The slew of endorsements underscore Trump’s deepening involvement in races across the country heading into the 2022 midterms.

Trump appears set to style himself as a GOP kingmaker, and his support remains a huge benefit to Republicans running in ruby red states like South Carolina, Idaho and Arkansas.

The former president has largely backed incumbents in their reelection bids thus far, though he has put sitting lawmakers on notice that he is ready to back primary challengers to unseat those he deems insufficiently loyal.

Trump last month threw his support behind former White House aide Max Miller, who is challenging Rep. Anthony GonzalezAnthony GonzalezRepublicans, please save your party House GOP campaign chief: Not helpful for Trump to meddle in primaries Trump endorses Tim Scott for reelection MORE (Ohio), one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump over his role in inciting the deadly Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill.

“Where necessary and appropriate, I will back primary rivals who espouse Making America Great Again and our policy of America First. We want brilliant, strong, thoughtful, and compassionate leadership,” Trump said in a statement last month.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

