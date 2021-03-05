https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/trump-hating-backstabber-paul-ryan-will-hold-fundraiser-never-trumper-liz-cheney/

For years Paul Ryan lied to President Trump and his voters.

Paul Ryan lied about funding a wall. He continued to fight hard for the globalist agenda even after President Trump shocked the elites with his huge election win in 2016.

Even after he left office Paul Ryan continues to attack President Trump.

And news broke today that Paul Ryan will hold a fundraiser for Liz Cheney next month.

Liz Cheney is an obsessed Trump-hater who voted to impeach President Trump in January and continues to attack him at every opportunity.

Now she has Paul Ryan in her corner.

Via Conservative Treehouse:

According to information obtained by Breitbart News, former House Speaker Paul Ryan is coming to the defense of Liz Cheney and will host a fundraiser on her behalf next month. Not surprisingly, this will provide an opportunity for the K-Street lobbying multinationals to provide revenue for Ms. Cheney to defend her tenuous House seat from primary challengers who are lined up to take her out. BREITBART – Former House Speaker Paul Ryan will hold a fundraiser for embattled House GOP Conference chairwoman Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) at the end of March, an invitation obtained by Breitbart News shows. The fundraiser, a “virtual event,” is slated for Thursday, March 25 at 11 a.m. eastern. The invitation asks donors to give “suggested contributions” of $2,900 to “attend,” or $5,800 to be a “co-host” of the Ryan-Cheney event. […] Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, is now facing challenges from state Sen. Anthony Bouchard and a newly announced candidate state Rep. Chuck Gray. Polling in the race shows Cheney in serious trouble, and likely headed for an eventual loss. Republicans across the party have repeatedly attacked her by name, and ripped her aggressively in interviews and speeches at CPAC. Her standing in the party is diminishing quickly, much like Ryan’s did after a year plus as Speaker during Trump’s presidency. (more)

