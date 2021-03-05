https://thehill.com/homenews/news/541770-trump-sued-by-democrats-over-mob-attack-on-capitol

Former President TrumpDonald TrumpTrump State Department appointee arrested in connection with Capitol riot Intelligence community investigating links between lawmakers, Capitol rioters Michelle Obama slams ‘partisan actions’ to ‘curtail access to ballot box’ MORE, his eldest son and several of his allies were sued on Friday by Rep. Eric Swalwell Eric Michael SwalwellChina has already infiltrated America’s institutions Democrats don’t trust GOP on 1/6 commission: ‘These people are dangerous’ The Memo: New riot footage stuns Trump trial MORE (D-Calif.) over their role in the run-up to the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol.

The 65-page complaint filed in federal court in Washington, D.C., accuses Trump, his son Donald Trump Jr., Rep. Mo Brooks Morris (Mo) Jackson BrooksCPAC, all-in for Trump, is not what it used to be Democrats don’t trust GOP on 1/6 commission: ‘These people are dangerous’ Trump to reemerge on political scene at CPAC MORE (R-Ala.) and Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Lawmakers face Capitol threat as senators line up votes for relief bill Giuliani again suspended from YouTube over false election claims Sacha Baron Cohen calls out ‘danger of lies, hate and conspiracies’ in Golden Globes speech MORE of inciting the riot and violating a number of federal and D.C. laws.

Each defendant was among the speakers at a pro-Trump rally that immediately preceded the deadly Capitol breach. The lawsuit depicts the incendiary rally speeches as a tipping point that culminated a months-long disinformation campaign to push the false claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The horrific events of January 6 were a direct and foreseeable consequence of the Defendants’ unlawful actions,” the complaint states. “As such, the Defendants are responsible for the injury and destruction that followed.”

The lawsuit seeks unspecified money damages and asks for a court order requiring Trump and his allies to provide at least a week’s notice before holding any future rally in D.C. related to an election.

Among the allegations contained in the nine-count complaint is that defendants conspired to prevent lawmakers and then-Vice President Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard Pence‘QAnon shaman’ is ‘wounded’ Trump hasn’t helped him Biden can build on Pope Francis’s visit to Iraq The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Lawmakers face Capitol threat as senators line up votes for relief bill MORE from certifying President Biden Joe BidenTrump State Department appointee arrested in connection with Capitol riot FireEye finds evidence Chinese hackers exploited Microsoft email app flaw since January Biden officials to travel to border amid influx of young migrants MORE and Vice President Kamala Harris Kamala Harris Harris speaks with Netanyahu amid ICC probe Senate votes to take up COVID-19 relief bill Why is Joe Biden dodging the public and the press? MORE’s election win, in violation of a federal civil rights law.

Attempts to reach Trump, Brooks and Giuliani for comment were not successful.

The lawsuit is the latest instance of potential legal exposure for the former president. Trump also faces a criminal probe in Georgia for pressuring officials to overturn President Joe Biden’s electoral win and is under investigation in New York for possible financial crimes and civil violations related to his businesses.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Biden administration’s Justice Department also faces pressure from progressives and Trump critics to pursue criminal charges against the former president.

Swalwell’s lawsuit comes less than a month after Trump was acquitted in a Senate impeachment trial over his role in the Jan. 6 attack. Swalwell, a former county prosecutor in California, served as one of the House impeachment managers in the Senate trial.

Updated at 9:27 a.m.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

