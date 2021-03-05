https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/truth-texas-attorney-general-paxton-says-no-election-fraud-myth-driven-lack-investigations/

Democrat election violations: (left to right) Secret ballot counting in Georgia, Secret ballot deliveries at 3:30 AM in Detroit, Blocking observers from viewing inside the TCF Center in Detroit

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton joined One America News on Thursday to discuss the unprecedented fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

AG Paxton told Chanel Rion the “no election fraud” myth is driven by the lack of investigations. The Texas Attorney General then added that the Project Veritas investigation helped his state press charges against a woman who admitted on camera to voter fraud in 7,000 cases.

CNN is leading the mainstream media efforts to protect Democrats from this fact — that the 2020 election was the greatest political scandal in US history.

TRENDING: Kamala Harris Takes Call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Behalf of Joe Biden

Via Pro-Trump News:

We all know what the BIG LIE is.

Buy your shirt today.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

