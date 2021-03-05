https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/tucker-carlson-blistering-opening-statement/







‘The Hunt for White Supremacy’

42 days into the administration and still no solo press conference from Joe Biden. That is the longest stretch of silence from any new President in at least a century.

So by refusing to speak directly to the media, Joe Biden is attacking our most cherished democratic norms. Even CNN is complaining about it. And we would echo those complaints if we really cared.

Imagine a full press conference from Joe Biden, an endless hour of blank spots and mumbling and his wife interjecting with the right answer. How depressing would that be?

It is one thing to know your country is being led by a guy in cognitive decline. It’s another thing to see it and we don’t want to see it. And what will reporters ask anyway?

We got a taste the other day when one shouted this as Biden shuffled by: “What did you learn from your classified briefing on border security?” That was the question, Joe Biden’s answer, “A lot.” That was it.

Now do you believe him? Did Joe Biden really learn a lot now or at any time in the past five years? Come on. As we said, the whole thing is too sad to watch, so we’re not going to.

Jorge Ventura of The Daily Caller has obtained a recent e-mail sent by someone who identifies himself as Albert Lowe, an employee at the Los Angeles Teachers Union. Now, there is an Albert Lowe, who works at the union. We called him tonight, though he didn’t pick up to confirm that he sent the e-mail in question.

This e-mail was addressed to a mother who has publicly called a couple of times for reopening schools in Los Angeles, and the e-mail from the union apparently demands to know what race she is, quote, “I’m working on a research project on who speaks on union issues in the Los Angeles Times and coding for race and class,” it begins, “You were quoted twice in the last eight months in the paper. Could you tell me how you racially self-identify or point me to a citation on your identity,” end quote.

Now, what could possibly be the point of this? Seriously? Why is a parent or a child’s skin color relevant in any way to what is supposed to be a medical question, whether the public schools reopen? Well, there’s of course, there’s only one point to this. It is racial intimidation.

We saw you complained, tell us your race.

How is that not a violation of our civil rights laws? Of course, it’ll never be prosecuted or even criticized by anyone in power, because the teachers’ union is doing it, and they’re doing it in the name of equity.

The hunt for white supremacy justifies all including injuring children and scaring their parents into silence. It’s not just happening in schools. We’re seeing this everywhere in our society right now.

