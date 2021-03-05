https://www.theepochtimes.com/video-facts-matter-march-5-judge-finds-78-of-mail-in-ballots-invalid-orders-new-election_3722933.html

Video: Facts Matter (March 5): Judge Finds 78% of Mail-In Ballots Invalid, Orders New Election

Two city council members in New Jersey were indicted on fraud charges related to mail-in voting in the city’s last election. Similarly, in Mississippi, a judge has just thrown out the results of a local election. He ordered them to now hold a redo election.

Also in Mississippi, lawmakers have just passed a bill that would ban transgender athletes from competing in female sports at schools and universities.

