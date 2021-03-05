https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/weirdo-dem-rep-eric-swalwell-files-lawsuit-trump-allies-jan-6-capitol-breach/

Weirdo Rep. Eric Swalwell has filed a lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Rep. Mo Brooks and Rudy Giuliani over the January 6th storming of the Capitol.

Swalwell, who remains in office despite having an inappropriate relationship with a Chinese spy, filed the 65-page lawsuit in federal court in Washington, D.C., on Friday.

Each of the people named in the lawsuit spoke at the rally that took place prior to the breach.

“The horrific events of January 6 were a direct and foreseeable consequence of the Defendants’ unlawful actions,” the complaint says. “As such, the Defendants are responsible for the injury and destruction that followed.”

Today, I filed a civil claim against Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Rudolph Giuliani, and Rep. Mo Brooks for inciting an attack against the Capitol that terrorized lawmakers and prevented us from certifying the votes of the American people. My statement: pic.twitter.com/3BkbvX8WHe — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) March 5, 2021

The Hill reports that the “lawsuit seeks unspecified money damages and asks for a court order requiring Trump and his allies to provide at least a week’s notice before holding any future rally in D.C. related to an election.”

“Among the allegations contained in the nine-count complaint is that defendants conspired to prevent lawmakers and then-Vice President Mike Pence from certifying President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’s election win, in violation of a federal civil rights law,” the report continues.

Former President Trump was acquitted by the Senate over his role in the Jan. 6 protest.

