White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Friday said that the Biden administration would support an investigation into allegations that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D) aides altered a report on data regarding coronavirus nursing home deaths in the state.

A transcript is as follows:

REPORTER: Two questions about New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. This is I wanted to know if the White House had any sort of reaction to this twin reports in the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times that Cuomo altered the report on nursing home deaths to hide a higher death toll. JEN PSAKI: We’ve certainly seen those reports. Obviously, they’re troubling and we certainly would support any outside investigation, but those wouldn’t be determined by us. REPORTER: On the other controversy that Governor Cuomo is facing. His third accuser did a long interview on CBS News last night. I’m wondering if the vice president or the president watched it or heard about it? PSAKI: I’m not aware of them watching it. They obviously have a full schedule.

